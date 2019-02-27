



– CBS2 is demanding answers from the landlord of our “ Forgotten Families ” series.

Reporter Lisa Rozner caught up with landlord Sean Young outside court Wednesday in East Orange.

Young is accused of taking money from New York City to house homeless families and leaving them without heat or running water.

Web Extra: Watch The Entire Interaction As It Happened

In the video, Rozner can be seen approaching Young attempting to ask him questions.

“Mr. Young, you put people, you put families in homes with no lights, no hot running water… Why didn’t you fix these homes?” Rozner asked. “How much money has New York City given you?”

Young’s attorney then steps in front of the camera.

“What do you have to say for yourself? You put families in homes with no heat, no hot running water,” Rozner asked Young. “What do you have to say for yourself Mr. Young? Why don’t you fix the homes?”

As Rozner is asking the questions, Young’s attorney can be seen apparently attempting to physically block her.

“Why didn’t you fix the homes? Why don’t you just talk to us? If you’re not guilty of it, why don’t you say something?” Rozner asked.

Young’s attorney said they had no comment.

CBS2 will continue to follow this story.