



Long Island Rail Road riders should give themselves extra time for the Wednesday morning commute.

Last night’s deadly crash has caused service changes on the Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson branches west of Hicksville. Shuttles are running from Hicksville to Babylon.

There will be limited westbound service for the morning rush, with trains using just one of two tracks at reduced speeds through Westbury.

Eastbound service is suspended on those branches.

By midday, westbound service will also be suspended through Westbury as crews work to address significant track and platform damage.

As a result of Tuesday’s train/vehicle collision in Westbury, we anticipate delays of up to 1-hour on the Huntington/Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches. Customers on other branches may experience related delays when operating through Jamaica and Woodside. — LIRR (@LIRR) February 27, 2019

Riders are “strongly advised to use alternate branches this morning, including the Babylon, Hempstead, Montauk and Oyster Bay lines.”

A service plan for the evening rush will be released later in the day.