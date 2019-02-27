



— Commuters are going to have to dig deeper into their pockets.

Late Wednesday morning, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board approved a fare and price hike for roads, rails and subways, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

“It’s painful in some areas, but it’s fair and it keeps us afloat financially and that’s an important thing,” said Fernando Ferrer, the board’s acting chairman.

Mark Epstein, chairman of the Long Island Rail Road Commuter’s Council, told CBS2 for riders, it boils down to the following:

“Be prepared to pay more money for service that is subpar,” Epstein said.

The base MetroCard fare will stay at $2.75, but the bonus MetroCard will be eliminated. A 30-day pass will go up 5 percent to $127, and a seven-day pass will be $33, up 3.1 percent.

Board member Andrew Albert objected to eliminating the MetroCard bonus.

“I question why we would then sock the best customers, those who are buying the bonus MetroCard, with a larger fare increase than is necessary,” Albert said.

Tolls for bridges and tunnels will increase by approximately 4 percent over the next two years.

EZPass for river crossings will go from $5.76 to $6.12. For the Henry Hudson Bridge, it will go from $2.64 to $2.80. For The Verrazzano Bridge, it will go from $11.52 to $12.24.

Commuter rail increases may depend on the zone, but monthly gets a $15 maximum increase and for weekly it’s a maximum increase of $5.75.

One rider told CBS2’s Carlin the increases are “I think that’s awful because a lot of people rely on that and, with everything going up, it’s not cost effective for people on budgets.”

But one man saw the bright side, saying, “It’s still worth the money. You can’t get nowhere else for $2.75 anywhere.”

The changes will go into effect on April 1.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an agreement to restructure and raise money for the MTA, mainly through congestion pricing.