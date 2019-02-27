



Sources tell CBS2 the price of weekly unlimited MetroCards are expected to go up $1. Monthly unlimited cards may increase as much as $6.

MORE: Cuomo’s Ultimatum: Congestion Pricing Or 30-Percent Fare Hike To Fund MTA Fix

Meanwhile, the base fare of $2.75 for subway and bus rides will stay the same.

The MTA is also expected to get rid of the pay-per-ride bonus on MetroCards.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an agreement to restructure and raise money for the agency, mainly through congestion pricing.