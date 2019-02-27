Watch LiveMichael Cohen Testifies Before House Oversight Committee
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – MTA board members are set to vote on a subway fare hike Wednesday.

Sources tell CBS2 the price of weekly unlimited MetroCards are expected to go up $1. Monthly unlimited cards may increase as much as $6.

Meanwhile, the base fare of $2.75 for subway and bus rides will stay the same.

The MTA is also expected to get rid of the pay-per-ride bonus on MetroCards.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an agreement to restructure and raise money for the agency, mainly through congestion pricing.

