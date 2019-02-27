



Some light snow will fill in this afternoon, but mainly across our northern suburbs. It won’t amount to much, but up to a coating is possible. Outside of that, expect a cloudy day with wind chills in the 20s.

We’ll likely see some snow tonight with the steadiest across our northeast suburbs. With the city on the fringe, accumulations will be general a coating or less.

Expect some early snow tomorrow off to our north and east with clearing skies thereafter. It will be milder, too, with highs around 40°.

Friday’s the next day to watch as low pressure rides up and along the coast. One of the models seems to think a light snow event is possible, but the majority of the models seem to think the system will get dried out by a high pressure system to our north.

Stay tuned…