Watch LiveMichael Cohen Testifies Before House Oversight Committee
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines


Some light snow will fill in this afternoon, but mainly across our northern suburbs. It won’t amount to much, but up to a coating is possible. Outside of that, expect a cloudy day with wind chills in the 20s.

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll likely see some snow tonight with the steadiest across our northeast suburbs. With the city on the fringe, accumulations will be general a coating or less.

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect some early snow tomorrow off to our north and east with clearing skies thereafter. It will be milder, too, with highs around 40°.

(Credit: CBS2)

Friday’s the next day to watch as low pressure rides up and along the coast. One of the models seems to think a light snow event is possible, but the majority of the models seem to think the system will get dried out by a high pressure system to our north.

Stay tuned…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s