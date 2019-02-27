



– We’re not in for a major event, but light snow is expected to fill in Wednesday afternoon.

CBS2’s John Elliott said we’re in for “a little busier pattern over the next few days with some snow in and out of the forecast.”

Areas to the north are expected to get more of the snow, but even that is only expected to be up to 3 inches or so. New York City may get a dusting.

RELATED: Check The Forecast | Winter Storm Survival Guide

The system exits early Thursday morning, Elliott said.

The Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert, which will take effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

Under a snow alert, the DSNY coordinates with the Office of Emergency Management and Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocols.