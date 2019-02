NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A local painter is making waves in the art world, and she’s only a toddler!

At quick glance, Lola June seems similar to any other two-year-old. But this pint-sized Picasso has already sold artwork for hundreds of dollars apiece.

She’s an artist with her own exhibition titled Hope: A Collection of Paintings by Lola June.

Family friend and artist Pajtim Osmanaj curated the solo show, and says when she laid eyes on Lola’s very first piece he was surprised.

“I love it and I want to show her work to others,” he said.

More than 30 of her works adorn the walls of Chashama, a space for artists in Union Square. Founder Anita Durst says the non profit gets hundreds of applications every day from artists hoping to showcase their talents.

About a third of her artwork has been sold, and the inquiries keep coming in.

Prices range from $400 to as much as $23,000, and the impressive works are on display until March 18th.