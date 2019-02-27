



– A study by NYU’s Research Alliance for New York City Schools shows the extent and impact of homelessness on the city’s elementary school children.

Researchers found that one in eight New York City students experience homelessness before fifth grade.

More than 10 percent of those homeless students followed in the study began elementary school in District 10 in the Bronx.

Researchers found that children living in shelters showed chronic absenteeism and brought in lower test scores.

The 6-year study followed more than 80,000 New York City students who entered kindergarten in 2012.

