



— A Queens business owner wants to rescue the Amazon deal.

He met with a company executive, and now he has other plans he hopes will attract the tech giant, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported Thursday.

Josh Bowen’s opinions are much like the food at his Long Island City barbecue joint — full of flavor. But he is bitter about Amazon bailing out on the deal to move into his neighborhood.

“Is this stupidity and madness actually even possible?” Bowen said. “This is a tragedy for Long Island City.”

CBS2 met Bowen on Valentine’s Day, when the tech giant announced it wouldn’t build its HQ2 campus down the street from his restaurant, John Brown Smokehouse. Amazon blamed some local and state elected officials for their lack of support. Bowen blasted those leaders who celebrated the decision.

Bowen said he couldn’t stomach the disappointment, so, on a whim, he flew to Seattle on a mission to get Amazon to change its mind. He phoned John Schoettler, Amazon’s vice president for global real estate and facilities. He was the guy sitting next to Gov. Andrew Cuomo when they first announce the deal.

On Monday, Schoettler agreed to meet with Bowen.

“It was a good meeting,” Bowen said. “‘Never say never’ was the words that were spoken to me. That’s not a confirmation, but for a New Yorker that means we got work to do.”

Amazon confirmed the face-to-face meeting between Bowen and Schoettler, but wouldn’t say what transpired or what could happen moving forward.

Cuomo said he’s only spoken to Amazon execs by phone.

“Up until now, we haven’t seen a change in their position,” the governor said.

Bowen said he plans to rally Amazon advocates to woo the company back.

“If anyone wants to come on down to Gordon Triangle and protest, come on down,” he said. “I just bought a bull horn on Amazon.”

Bowen said he knows an Amazon comeback is a tall order, but he thinks it’s one worth waiting for.

The Partnership for New York City, which represents business, community, union and political leaders, published an open letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos that will appear in the New York Times. It urges the tech giant to reconsider its decision to abandon Long Island City.