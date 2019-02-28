CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Citi Bike, E-bikes, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Citi Bike rides are about to get a positive charge.

The service is adding 4,000 electric bikes to its fleet.

The company is rolling out the new pedal-assist e-bikes starting Thursday and will add more as the weather gets warmer.

They will be the bikes with the battery on the frame. E-bikes can reach top speeds of about 20-miles per hour – twice as fast as most people can pedal.

The upgrade will cost $2 more per ride.

