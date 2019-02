NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A dog attacked four people Thursday morning in Newark.

Police responded around 8 a.m. to Elmwood Avenue and Broadway.

Authorities said the dog bit three children and an adult, who suffered non-life-threatening wounds. The kids’ injuries were described as superficial.

Police said the dog’s owner is on the scene, and Animal Control has been called.

