HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Rockland County mother will be laid to rest Thursday after police say a driver intentionally plowed into her family outside a 7-Eleven.

Melissa DeLoatch, a 32-year-old pregnant mother of six, was killed last week in Haverstraw.

(Photo credit: Adrienne Rodriguez/GoFundMe)

Her 35-year-old husband and children were also struck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Jason Mendez, 35, deliberately rammed his car into the family after the father asked him not to smoke near the kids.

Witnesses said DeLoatch jumped in front of a stroller to protect three children inside.

“Her life was her children, and she did the ultimate sacrifice,” said her aunt, Charlene Rodriguez.

Mendez pleaded not guilty to murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Thursday’s services will be held at St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church in Nyack. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.

