



— There was a recent scare on the streets of the Bronx.

A shooting sent people on a Mt. Eden sidewalk scrambling for cover.

The incident happened last week, and police are trying to find out who opened fire and why, CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported Thursday.

Dramatic surveillance video shows the brazen gunman opening fire in the middle of the street in broad daylight, sending an innocent little girl fleeing wearing a blue backpack for her life.

“It’s like the wild, wild West,” one man said, “when you see a person with a gun just shooting people.”

Police said the gunfire happened in the area of Gerard Avenue and McClellan Street last Friday at around 2 p.m. The gunman, whose face can clearly be seen in the image, approaches a 19-year-old man who was with four other people, pulled out a gun and fired three shots, sending everyone even remotely close to the danger scrambling.

“That’s the time when the kids come out. He could’ve shot a child,” one woman said.

People who live in the area said the whole disturbing scene left them frightened and concerned.

“You never know when somebody’s gonna shoot you,” an older man said.

Police sources told CBS2’s Rapoport it’s possible the shooting was gang related, but that, remarkably, no one was injured.

“Like, I don’t even want to come outside. I’d be scared just to come out,” resident Denise Espinosa said.

The end of the video shows the gunman turning and running away. Though wearing a hoodie, his face is clearly visible.

He is still at large, but police hope that the image will soon lead to his arrest.