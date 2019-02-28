Justin Lewis

Meteorologist, Weekday Morning Weather Producer

Expect a sun soaked afternoon with just a light breeze out of the north. As for temps, they’ll be running about 10° warmer than yesterday with highs around 40°.

Clouds will increase tonight with snow likely into the overnight hours. Temps will fall to around 30°.

Some light snow tomorrow morning will give way to partial clearing in the afternoon. This is not a big event, but a coating up to around an inch of snow is expected.

As for Saturday, expect a morning chance of light snow/rain with highs in the low 40s.