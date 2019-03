JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A group of high school students are accused of hacking their school’s computer system to change grades.

Police arrested four teenage boys last week at Dickinson High School in Jersey City. They range in age from 15 to 17.

The teens are charged with illegally accessing data to change the grades of as many as 10 students.

Officials say they used software that tracks teacher’s keystrokes.

The school says the students were disciplined, but did not say how.