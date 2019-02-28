NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A scary scene played out on Manhattan’s east side Thursday night, where police say a driver struck an NYPD officer following a vehicle pursuit on the FDR Drive.

ADVISORY: Due to an ongoing police investigation, the FDR Highway south of 23rd Street in Manhattan is TEMPORARILY closed. Please avoid the area. Expect heavy traffic and residual delays in the area. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Ecvn1vLVOu — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 1, 2019

Police say officers were pursuing a black BMW they spotted in upper Manhattan heading southbound on the FDR Drive round 9 p.m.

After the suspect tried to exit the highway at 15th Street, police say the officers exited their vehicle to confront the driver. At that point, the driver backed up and struck one of the officers.

The officer who was struck opened fire on the suspect’s vehicle, according to police. It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect was hit, but police say the vehicle was found nearby on Houston Street.

The officer was rushed to NYC Health+Hospitals/Bellevue with minor injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the officers were initially trying to stop the driver.

Southbound lanes of the FDR Drive were temporarily closed south of 23rd Street as police searched for the driver.