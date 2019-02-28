



— A Long Island utility crew took great care to relocate a neighbor on Thursday.

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff was there as the three-man PSEG team moved an osprey nest that was dangerously close to electric wires.

The delicate job of lifting the nest six feet higher took six hours. Though osprey are no longer an endangered species, officials said the nest had to be moved because the electrical wires were as much a danger to the birds as the birds were to the wires.

Osprey are remarkable because they return to the same nest year after year. When the pair that occupy the nest return once the weather warms up they’ll find their home up and away from the wires, creating a safer environment for them and less of a chance of up to 2,000 customers losing power due to a mishap.

“We’re just trying to give the birds a safer place to inhabit, and to get the nest off of our wires so that we can ensure safe and reliable service,” PSEG’s Rich Henderson said.

Wildlife volunteer Jim Jones explained to CBS2’s Gusoff why we have to do our part to make sure wild animals live uninterrupted lives.

“They are a natural part of the ecosystem. They’re part of the web of life,” Jones said of the osprey. “If you start tinkering with that web of life, just like with a spider’s web, eventually something bad is going to happen. And remember, even though we have a tendency to forget it, we’re part of that web of life.”

Osprey are a protected species, so PSEG and environmentalists across Long Island do all they can to protect the birds’ nests.

Experts told Gusoff the pair of osprey in the Bayville nest are probably in Florida right now or as far away as Brazil.

They should have no problem finding their nest when they return, even though it has been raised.