



A man armed with a gun tied up three women during a home invasion over the weekend in the Bronx, police say.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at an apartment near Grand Concourse and East 170th Street in the Mount Eden section.

Police said the suspected tied up the victims’ hands and stole $100.

The women, ages 80, 79 and 37, were not hurt.

Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case. He’s described as Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, approximately 30 years old.

