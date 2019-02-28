



A 73-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by someone claiming to be a New York City Housing Authority employee Wednesday in Manhattan.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. inside the Vladeck Houses on Madison Street.

Police said the suspect knocked on the victim’s door, displayed a gun and demanded money. He then burned the man on the knees with a hot knife before stealing $300.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said they’re searching for a black man, approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black skullcap, a North Face two-tone coat with stars, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.