WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – The service dog who captured America’s heart for his loyalty to former President George H.W. Bush has a new job helping veterans.
Sully joined other service dogs Wednesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.
His main assignment will be assisting solders with post-traumatic stress disorder.
The 2-year-old yellow Labrador was named after Capt. Chesley Sullenberger, of the “Miracle on the Hudson,” and was trained on Long Island.
He gained worldwide attention when he was seen laying in front of the late president’s flag-draped casket.
