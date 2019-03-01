



— Police in Brooklyn are looking for five men they say are responsible for a brutal attack on a group of homeless men last week.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the unprovoked attack early last Saturday in Borough Park.

Police say the suspects kicked, punched, and threw objects at the homeless men as they demanded money.

The attackers only made off with $5, according to police.

One of the victims suffered severe head trauma and remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.