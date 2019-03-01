



– City comptroller Scott Stringer says he plans to look into the finances of the mental health initiative spearheaded by the city’s first lady.

This follows reports that ThriveNYC has spent $850 million dollars since it was implemented four years ago, but has yet to report any results.

First lady Chirlane McCray says she welcomes the audit, saying in part: “Perhaps now we can go beyond political posturing and lip service, and have the kind of public conversation our city must have to promote the mental health of our children and families.”

