NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A police sergeant is busted, accused of selling illegal guns he made in his own home.

Investigators say 38-year-old Gregg Marinelli, a sergeant with the city’s Department of Environmental Protection Police, illegally made handguns and assault rifles and sold them to people with criminal records.

Marinelli allegedly made the so-called “ghost guns” without serial numbers at his Ulster County home and delivered them to motorcycle gangs in his marked police car.

He’s facing a handful of charges, and is being held at the Orange County jail.

