



– Surveillance video captured the shocking high-speed rollover of a garbage truck on a street in Fairfield

It happened at 4:37 p.m. on Greenfield Street Thursday.

According to police, the 2016 Isuzu dump truck had been driving too fast with a full load of garbage.

The truck veered to the right and flipped over, ultimately hitting some rocks in front of the Creative Minds Early Childhood Center.

Driver Anthony Bustillo, of Bridgeport, was arrested. Bustillo, 19, faces reckless driving and reckless endangerment charges. He’s due back in court March 12.