CHECK THE LISTSeveral Area Schools Operating With Delayed Openings
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:fairfield, Garbage truck, Garbage Truck Accident, Local TV


FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Surveillance video captured the shocking high-speed rollover of a garbage truck on a street in Fairfield.

It happened at 4:37 p.m. on Greenfield Street Thursday.

According to police, the 2016 Isuzu dump truck had been driving too fast with a full load of garbage.

Anthony Sadi Bustillo (credit: Fairfield Police)

The truck veered to the right and flipped over, ultimately hitting some rocks in front of the Creative Minds Early Childhood Center.

Driver Anthony Bustillo, of Bridgeport, was arrested. Bustillo, 19, faces reckless driving and reckless endangerment charges. He’s due back in court March 12.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s