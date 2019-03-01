Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of the NYPD’s “top dogs” is being credited with a major gun bust on Staten Island.
K-9 officer Timoshenko was helping the 122nd Precinct and the NYPD’s Overdose Task Force on a search warrant when the furry detective uncovered a hidden stockpile of ammo Thursday.
The German Shepherd and his partner, Det. Benjamin Colecchia, sniffed out a cache of flare guns and more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition – including .22, .38, and .45-caliber bullets and shotgun shells.
Timoshenko is named after slain NYPD officer Russel Timoshenko, who was fatally shot in 2007.
The four-legged Timoshenko, who has his own following on Twitter, definitely has a nose for guns. He also tracked down several illegal firearms during a search in Brooklyn last month.