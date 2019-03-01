



One of the NYPD’s “top dogs” is being credited with a major gun bust on Staten Island.

K-9 officer Timoshenko was helping the 122nd Precinct and the NYPD’s Overdose Task Force on a search warrant when the furry detective uncovered a hidden stockpile of ammo Thursday.

Big night! Me & dad were called to assist the Overdose Task Force during a Search Warrant. I sniffed out flare guns and over 1200 rounds of ammo consisting of .22, 38.45 and shot guns shells. Incredible teamwork with my friends at 122nd Precinct. We just love protecting our city! pic.twitter.com/5K5PFKajew — K9 Timoshenko (@k9timoshenko) March 1, 2019

The German Shepherd and his partner, Det. Benjamin Colecchia, sniffed out a cache of flare guns and more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition – including .22, .38, and .45-caliber bullets and shotgun shells.

Timoshenko is named after slain NYPD officer Russel Timoshenko, who was fatally shot in 2007.

Our Field Intelligence Officers are pretty neat too. Great job by the Special Ops team & Timmy taking these guns off the streets of #RedHook. #TwoLessGuns #OneLessImitationPistol #TheNoseKnows pic.twitter.com/kkZxwydMiC — NYPD 76th Precinct (@NYPD76Pct) February 16, 2019

The four-legged Timoshenko, who has his own following on Twitter, definitely has a nose for guns. He also tracked down several illegal firearms during a search in Brooklyn last month.