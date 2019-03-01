



Knitty City began as a yarn store, but it grew into much more.

“It’s born by the love of fiber. It’s born by the love of art. But then it branches out and does a million other things,” said staff member Maxine Levinson.

In addition to knitting materials and books, Knitty City offers beginner classes, private lessons, and knitting events like “Kids Club” and “Men’s Night.”

“You have round tables, white ones, so people can see the colors of the yarn, and they can see each others’ projects,” said owner Pearl Chin.

Regulars gather at the store to work on their projects and connect with fellow knitters.

“We have a rule: No drinks besides water. No food at the table,” Chin said. “We don’t want our yarn to be hurt or anything, but still, people come. And they’ll spend hours, without drinking and without eating—hard to believe, right?”

For many, knitting is a means of giving back to the community.

“We like to connect what we do with charities,” Chin said.

The store has raised money for Charity: Water, Heifer International, and the Kateri Residence, among many other local and international causes.

Knitting can also offer great personal satisfaction.

“It’s one of the joys of my life,” Levinson said.

“A lot of people take it up to learn patience. A lot of people knit because it’s just plain fun,” Chin said.

“It’s really well established that knitting, and crocheting, is a therapeutic activity. It’s the repetition. It’s the focus,” Levinson said. “And you’re using your hands, which is really essential.”

Knitty City strives to make knitting accessible to all.

“Rule number one is to not be intimidated by it. This is a very, very ancient craft,” said Devon Guthrie, who works at Knitty City alongside her career as an opera singer. “Everything is done just one stitch at a time.”

“It’s just a piece of string, but you can build so much with it,” Chin said. “We tell people: Do fifteen minutes of knitting every day, and it will change your life.”

Knitty City

208 W 79th Street

New York, NY 10024

(212) 787-5896

https://www.knittycitynyc.com/

