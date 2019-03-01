



The Mets have inked outfielder Carlos Gomez to a minor league contract, according to multiple reports.

The 33-year-old – and former Mets prospect – struggled in 2018 with the Tampa Rays, hitting only .208 with nine home runs in 118 games.

New York originally traded Gomez as part of the Johan Santana deal in 2008. The two-time All-Star developed into a start after being dealt to Milwaukee two seasons later.

Mets fans may actually remember Gomez more for the time he was almost traded back to New York. A 2015 trade with Milwaukee – which eventually fell through due to injury concerns – famously left utility man Wilmer Flores in tears after it was leaked the fan favorite was part of the deal.

Gomez, who has only managed a slash line of .232/.312/.394 over the last three years, will add some more depth to the team’s outfield while Yoenis Cespedes recovers from heel surgery.

MORE NOTES FROM FRIDAY’S GAME:

NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom was back on the mound for his second start of the spring.

New York’s Opening Day starter was in mid-season form, breezing through three scoreless innings. The 30-year-old allowed just one hit while striking out four.

Relievers Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo also had scoreless performances in a 7-1 win over the Tigers Friday afternoon.