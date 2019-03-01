CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nearly two thirds of millennial homeowners have regrets when it comes to the houses they’ve purchased, according to a new survey.

Those regrets can stretch far beyond just millennials in a high-cost market like the Tri-State Area.

So how can you avoid buyer’s remorse when looking at housing?

Bankrate analyst Deborah Kearns broke down the study and shared her expert advice with CBSN New York.

Watch her interview with Alex Denis above.

