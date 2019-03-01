



Clouds will linger this afternoon with perhaps a break of sun here and there. It will be on the chilly side once again with highs stuck in the 30s.

A more impressive system will swing through late this evening into the overnight hours. South and east of the city it will be primarily a rain event with perhaps some mixing at the onset. However, across parts of the city and northwest suburbs, a moderate snowfall event is expected.

Snow and rain will taper tomorrow morning and leave us with a mostly cloudy and chilly afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 30s and low 40s.

As for Sunday, we’ll be watching a more impressive storm get on board with snow and rain filling in across the area. This will stick with us through the nighttime hours and make an early exit on Monday. It’s too soon to say how much snow we’ll get, but a significant snowfall (6+”) is possible for parts of the area.