NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Snow coated streets and sidewalks overnight, making for a slick morning commute.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, the steady snowfall will wrap up by sunrise, followed by some lingering showers.

This is the first – and weakest – of three systems headed our way through Monday.

Friday night into Saturday morning, heavy snowfall is expected to change over to a wintry mix. Areas north of New York City may see 3 to 6 inches of accumulation, while the city should expect 1 to 3 inches.

Then Sunday night into Monday morning, another round of snow will bring the most significant totals.

