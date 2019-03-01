CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fire at an apartment building in East Harlem has left one man dead and another elderly resident injured Friday morning.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames inside a 20-story building in the Wilson Houses on East 105th Street. When they entered the apartment, they discovered a 62-year-old man unconscious and a 93-year-old man with minor injuries. First responders rushed the older resident to Cornell Medical Center. The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

East Harlem NYCHA building pictured after 3rd floor fire on March 1, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

Investigators say the blaze started on the third floor of the NYCHA building around 10:30 Friday morning. Residents were told to shelter in place since the structure is said to be fireproof.

The FDNY is still investigating what sparked the fire.

