NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fire at an apartment building in East Harlem has left one man dead and another elderly resident injured Friday morning.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames inside a 20-story building in the Wilson Houses on East 105th Street. When they entered the apartment, they discovered a 62-year-old man unconscious and a 93-year-old man with minor injuries. First responders rushed the older resident to Cornell Medical Center. The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the blaze started on the third floor of the NYCHA building around 10:30 Friday morning. Residents were told to shelter in place since the structure is said to be fireproof.

The FDNY is still investigating what sparked the fire.