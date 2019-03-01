NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s the biggest awards show in the beauty industry.

Hundreds of are companies competing to win at the Cosmetic Executive Women beauty awards. The competition kicked off in Manhattan on Thursday night, with new product demonstrations that packed the house at Chelsea’s Metropolitan Pavilion.

“That would be a huge opportunity,” Anna Choi of Sulwhasoo said.

Choi said that with a smile on her face, because she knows the endorsement that comes along with the award could help grow her Korean-based company.

“I think Sulwhasoo is a brand that is going to hit big in the U.S. market.”

From lipstick to mascara and everything in between, 400 companies are competing in this year’s CEW beauty awards. Only members can vote and some waited on long lines just to get a peek at the products.

“This is kind of like the Oscars or SAG Awards for beauty,” Jill Scalamandre, the president of Bare Minerals explained.

Con-Air is hoping to win the category “most innovative product” with its hydro-detangler.

“It shoots water out so you can brush your hair while in shower which minimizes damage,” Con-Air’s Casey Ward said.

The “bun-to-done” could be the big winner in the “home hair tools” category in 2019. It’s like a heated scrunchie that curls your hair automatically.

“There’s new products every year and women want to know what the new products are,” CEW president Carlotta Jacobson said.

Jacobson told CBSN New York’s John Dias that a seal of approval from her organization helps consumers figure out what’s best in the beauty industry. She believes products that use cannabis will trend well this year.

“Right now, it’s in its infancy but you can expect it to grow.”

Which makes the founders of the beauty line “CBD For Life” hopeful.

“Beauty and pain management wellness line, infused with CBD, which is extracted from industrial hemp,” company co-founder Mollie Twining said, describing her products.

Among the sea of beauty products, CVS is also here, trying to spread a special message.

Their campaign is called “beauty unaltered.” The company made a promise to not digitally change its marketing images so – what you see, is what you get.

“We understand that beauty is in our imperfections, it’s about showing that freckle and embracing that mole,” CVS public relations manager Stephanie Cunha said.

There are 10,000 members of the organization. About 3,000 CEW members made it to New York for Thursday’s event. Many of them are online right now casting their vote for the products they think are the best.

Finalists will be announced in May.