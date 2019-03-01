CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested a teen they say fired shots at a group with a young girl on a Bronx sidewalk.

The NYPD arrested 16-year-old Edgar Garcia and say he’s a member of a Bronx-based gang. They say shooting stems from an ongoing dispute with a Manhattan-based gang.

The incident happened last week, and dramatic surveillance video shows the gunman opening fire in the middle of the street in broad daylight, sending an innocent little girl fleeing wearing a blue backpack for her life.

