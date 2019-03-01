CHECK THE LISTSeveral Area Schools Operating With Delayed Openings
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released new surveillance video of a person of interest in a 2016 homicide investigation.

Sharon Whigham, 51, was found dead with her throat slashed on a bench in Red Hook, Brooklyn on May 19, 2016.

Police recovered a Gatorade bottle and headphones from the scene, but no knife was found.

Anyone with information about Whigham’s death is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

