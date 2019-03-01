



– A judge has ordered July 4th Statue Of Liberty climber Therese Okoumou to home detention enforced by electronic monitoring after she scaled a building in Austin, Texas, last week.

On Feb. 20, Okoumou climbed the four-story Austin headquarters of the non-profit organization Southwest Key, which runs 24 facilities to house undocumented immigrant children in Texas, Arizona, and California.

The serial scaler says she was protesting against immigrant family separations at the southern border, and eventually jumped from a lower level and was taken away on a stretcher.

Okoumou climbed Lady Liberty last year, calling for the establishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She was convicted of several misdemeanor charges, including trespassing.