NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man accused of punching a 73-year-old woman last month on the subway in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 onboard a southbound L train approaching the Livonia Ave station in Brownsville.

Police said the suspect was sitting across from the victim when he suddenly got up and started punching her in the head and body.

Police are looking for a man accused of punching a 73-year-old woman last month on the subway in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

The man took off at the Livonia Ave. stop.

Police said they’re searching for a Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, with a clean shaven head. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and yellow sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

