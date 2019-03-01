



Police are looking for a man accused of punching a 73-year-old woman last month on the subway in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 onboard a southbound L train approaching the Livonia Ave station in Brownsville.

Police said the suspect was sitting across from the victim when he suddenly got up and started punching her in the head and body.

The man took off at the Livonia Ave. stop.

Police said they’re searching for a Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, with a clean shaven head. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and yellow sneakers.

