CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Baychester, Local TV, New York, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A livery driver is fighting for his life after police say he was stabbed multiple times in the Bronx late Saturday.

Police say the 27-year-old man was discovered inside his vehicle on the Hutchinson River Parkway with a stab wound in his neck and chest shortly after 9 p.m. in Co-op City.

He was rushed to NYC Health+Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was taken into emergency surgery.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Stick with CBS New York for more on this breaking story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s