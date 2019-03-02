NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A livery driver is fighting for his life after police say he was stabbed multiple times in the Bronx late Saturday.

Police say the 27-year-old man was discovered inside his vehicle on the Hutchinson River Parkway with a stab wound in his neck and chest shortly after 9 p.m. in Co-op City.

He was rushed to NYC Health+Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was taken into emergency surgery.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

