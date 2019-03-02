CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Someone in New Jersey could be waking up a multi-millionaire!

Friday night’s winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in the Garden State.

The winning numbers for the $267 million jackpot were 29, 33, 39, 60, 66, and the mega ball was 21.

Mega Millions winning numbers for March 1, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

Lottery officials have announced that the ticket was sold at a Quick Check station on New Brunswick Ave. in Phillipsburg.

If that lucky lotto player chooses the lump sum cash payout, they’ll reportedly received over $161 million.

