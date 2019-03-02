By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After the second straight day with a snowy start, we’re enjoying a bit of a break in the action tonight before the next storm system moves in late Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with temps in the mid 20s to around freezing in NYC…a few flurries possible well north & west. Roads outside of NYC could still be icy overnight so be cautious!

Tomorrow will start off dry but with clouds dominating throughout the day, and our next round of precipitation approaching by the late afternoon. An initial mix of rain & snow will change quickly to snow as temps drop, and we’ll be dealing with a wintry Sunday night. The highest amounts will be north & west of NYC, but the 5 Boroughs should still be good for 4-6″. Stay tuned for the latest on the storm amounts & timing.

Monday will start off with a few lingering snow showers but will quickly wrap up and skies will brighten..but then the winds will pick up making for a blustery afternoon. Check back soon for the latest!