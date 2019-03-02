By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

This morning’s storm is long gone and we’ll be dry for the rest of today. Clouds will rule though, and there will be a chance of some flakes flying well N&W as a disturbance passes to our north. Highs will be around 40.

Temps drop below freezing for most overnight, and near freezing in the city. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy. For Sunday, things start out fine. In fact, it stays dry through at least mid-afternoon.

It’s after 3 to 4 p.m. that snow/rain begins to move in from west to east. There is still uncertainty about the exact track, but snow looks likely overnight into early Monday morning. An early call looks like 6-12″ N&W of the city, however changes are likely as the track comes into better focus over the next 24 hours. More mixing and rain the further south you head.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates!