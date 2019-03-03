CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Following a two-year run on Broadway, “Anastasia” will will take the stage for its final performance at the end of March.

The musical, based on the 1997 animated film, stars Christy Altomare as Anya – a young orphan who’s trying to reconnect with her past.

(Credit: CBS2)

Altomare stopped by the CBS2 studio to talk more about Anastasia and to get give New Yorkers a special performance of one of the songs you can hear in the show.

Christy Altomare performs “Journey to the Past” from Anastasia the musical. (Credit: CBS2)

Anastasia’s final performance on Broadway is scheduled for March 31. For more information, click here.

