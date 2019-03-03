CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Breno and Lulu.

Breno is a three-year-old, 34-pound, housebroken, hound mix from Brazil. Breno loves to go for long walks and enjoys playing fetch. He is quiet and very loving and likes nothing more than to be the center of your attention and cuddling with you.

3-year-old hound mix, Breno. (Credit: CBS2)

Lulu is a nine-year-old, 19-pound, housebroken, Jack Russell mix. When Lulu arrived, she was not spayed and – because she was not spayed – she developed a life threatening infection.

Emergency surgery was performed and it saved her life. Now, Lulu enjoys her walks and just wants to cuddle with you.

9-year-old Jack Russell mix, Lulu. (Credit: CBS2)

CBS2 has a Furry Friend update…

Archie, the eight-year-old Maltese, found a home on Manhattan’s West Side with Ed and Alan.

Archie with his new owners. (Credit: CBS2)

Archie loves his new owners and they adore him too. Archie will now have an amazing home and all of the attention that he deserves.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

