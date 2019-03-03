



The man accused of a deadly hammer attack in Brooklyn is set to appear in court Monday.

Investigators say 34-year-old Arthur Martunovich walked into the Seaport Buffet on Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay back in January and randomly attacked three employees with his weapon.

MORE: Local Leaders Rally Around Asian-American Community After Brooklyn Hammer Attack

The chef, 34-year-old Fufai Pun, died on the night of the attack on Jan. 15. The owner, 60-year-old Thang Ng, died three days later.

The final victim, a 50-year-old manager, died from his injuries on Jan. 24.

Martunovich has no known ties to the eatery. He’s been charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Sources say Martunovich allegedly told police he was hearing voices during the rampage.