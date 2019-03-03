NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Even though there’s snow in the forecast, spring is just a little more than two weeks away.

Chef Eden Grinshpan, the co-founder of DEZ in Nolita, shared some ideas with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Jessica Layton on how you can kick start your healthy eating this season.

Beet Hummus

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups Raw chickpeas, soaked overnight

1 tspn Baking soda

Water to cover

3/4 cup Raw tahini

1 Lemon, juiced

3 cloves Garlic, peeled

1 ½ tea Kosher salt

1/3 cup Cooked beets

1/3-1/2 cup Ice water (depending on how loose you want it)

Jalapeno Vinaigrette

Drain and rinse the chickpeas. Place the soaked chickpeas in a deep pot with baking soda. Mix and let cook over low-to-medium heat. When all the water is evaporated pour in the water to cover. Bring to a boil and turn down the heat to a simmer (skim the film that forms on top), let simmer on medium until the chickpeas are creamy and break in between your fingers when you pinch it, around 30 minutes.

When the chickpeas are tender, strain them and place them in a vita-mix or strong blender with tahini, garlic, salt, beets, and then blend. Slowly pour in the ice water until creamy. Serve warm.

Cauliflower Meze

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

1 cup Cilantro

1 cup Parsley

1 garlic clove

2 tablespoons chopped preserved lemon (rinds only)

1 1/2 cups extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup white wine vinegar

1/2 cup re-hydrated currants in water (Soak the currants in hot water for 30 minutes and then strain them)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Pre-heat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut the cauliflower into florets and toss with the olive oil and kosher salt. Place into the oven for 15-17 minutes until golden and toasted. Remove and prepare the sauce.

In a blender place the cilantro, parsley, garlic, and preserved lemon. Blend and slowly add in the oil. When all mixed together, remove from the blender and stir in the currants and the vinegar.

Pour the sauce over the cauliflower to taste. Top with the fried capers and garnish with the dill.