



A livery driver found stabbed multiple times in his car Saturday night has died.

Police found the 27-year-old man bleeding inside his cab on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Co-op City last night around 9 p.m.

MORE: NYPD: Livery Driver Stabbed In The Neck, Chest In The Bronx

Investigators say the driver had been stabbed in his neck and chest. He was rushed to NYC Health+Hospitals/Jacobi for emergency surgery, but later died of his injuries.

MORE: Despite City’s Positive Outlook On Crime Numbers, NYPD Reports Murders & Rapes Soaring In 2019

Authorities are reportedly investigating this as a possible robbery however, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.