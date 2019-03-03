



— Drivers are being urged to stay off the roads in New Jersey as the latest winter storm intensifies through Sunday night.

Thousands of people have already lost power in the Garden State, with snow totals expected to reach 9 inches by early Monday morning, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

MORE: New York Weather: NYC, Tri-State Area Bracing For Several Inches Of Snow Sunday Night Into Monday

The winter weather prompted a ban on commercial vehicles on several major highways, including interstates 80, 280 and 287. Governor Phil Murphy sent out 2,500 plows and spreaders to clear state roads and urged motorists to let those trucks pass if they are behind you.

“It’s March. It’s a funny year, a funny month. You never know. It could be beautiful, wind, rain,” Morristown resident Dave Giroux said.

CBS2’s Rozner saw many people trekking through the snow on South Street in Morristown to get last-minute food and to take care of pet priorities, before the snow gets higher and heavier.

“It’s not too heavy where we’ll be slipping and sliding, so just enough snow so we can have fun in the action and we safely enjoy it,” resident Christine Kazaba said.

Governor Murphy said there will be a two-hour delayed opening Monday at state offices. For those planning to commute, NJ TRANSIT said it will cross-honor tickets on rail, light rail or bus, including private bus carriers.

“Tomorrow I’m not going in to work. I’m going to see some family, hang out, and take care of a few things,” one man said.

It could a long night ahead for some as there were around 3,000 PSE&G customers and 400 JCP&L customers without power.