By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everyone! Things waking up will be way different from later tonight. Just be careful for areas of black ice this morning. It’ll be a cloudy day overall.

Our next storm system will approach later this afternoon. An initial mix of rain & snow will change quickly to snow as temps drop, and we’ll be dealing with a wintry night. The highest amounts will be north & west of NYC, but the 5 Boroughs should still be good for 4-6″. Stay tuned for the latest on the storm amounts & timing.