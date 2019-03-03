CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everyone! Things waking up will be way different from later tonight. Just be careful for areas of black ice this morning. It’ll be a cloudy day overall.

CBS2

Our next storm system will approach later this afternoon. An initial mix of rain & snow will change quickly to snow as temps drop, and we’ll be dealing with a wintry night. The highest amounts will be north & west of NYC, but the 5 Boroughs should still be good for 4-6″. Stay tuned for the latest on the storm amounts & timing.

CBS2

Monday will start off with a few lingering snow showers but will quickly wrap up and skies will brighten..but then the winds will pick up making for a blustery afternoon. Check back soon for the latest!

