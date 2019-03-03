NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Tri-state area spent Saturday morning cleaning their walks and brushing off their cars after a sudden blast of winter. On Monday morning New Yorkers will likely need to get their shovels out as a major winter storm is expected to sweep through the region.

CBS2 meteorologist and weather producer Matt DeLucia reports that precipitation is expected to move in between 4-8 p.m. from SW to NE. Temperatures will be above freezing to start, so it likely begins as a brief wintry mix or rain for some.

WEB EXTRA – Watch New York’s Office of Emergency Management and other local officials give the latest updates on Sunday night’s storm:

After 8 p.m. the brunt of the storm is really happening. Heavy wet snow is likely, except far south where rain may still be mixing in. Snow continues overnight, but the rain/snow line will be inching north as some low level warm air gets brought in from the south. Exactly how far this gets remains a bit uncertain, so the gradient between little snow and a lot of snow will be across a short distance.

The storm is expected to be a quick moving system and will be wrapping up after 4 a.m. so some lingering flakes to start the commute, but the worst (and heaviest) will be over. It’s looking like around four to six inches of snow for New York City, with six to nine just to the northwest. The rest of Monday is gradually clearing and breezy.

