



— Parts of Westchester County could see up to 9 inches of snow from Sunday night’s storm.

As of 5:45 p.m. it had already started falling in Tarrytown, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

As expected, Stew Leonard’s was a popular stop for folks anticipating Sunday’s storm. Betty Alexander told CBS2’s Sanchez she was preparing for the worst.

“Oh yeah, do you see two containers of salt for the driveway?” Alexander said.

WEB EXTRA – Gov. Cuomo, County Executive Latimer provide the latest information on the state’s storm prep:

State officials said the heaviest band of snow will cut right through the Hudson Valley. The area is expected to take on 4 to 9 inches of snow, possibly more.

“If it is just what they forecast, we are prepared for it,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “Since it is a relatively small part of the state that is most dramatically effected, we have re-deployed resources from other parts of the state to the Hudson Valley, Westchester, etc.”

MORE: New York Weather: NYC, Tri-State Area Bracing For Several Inches Of Snow Sunday Night Into Monday

Westchester County officials are concerned about what a heavy wet snow, plus freezing rain combination could mean. Crews have already begun retreating roadways, but that’s not the only issue.

“The real difficulty becomes if the storm produces ice and wind and then we have the power outages, and then the delay in getting the power back on,” Cuomo said.

“As the governor pointed out, we’ve had problems in the past with that, plus wind. If this incident does not have heavy wind, to go with the heavy snow, then we’ll miss a bullet. But should there be downed power lines, then the county’s DPW, the municipal DPW, services will be ready to work, intended and with Con Ed and NYSEG,” County Executive George Latimer added.

For now, it’s the calm before the proverbial storm. Many parents weren’t taking any chances and were stocking up for a long night and day, just in case the whole family is stuck at home on Monday.

“It’s important because you don’t want to be stuck without anything in your house,” Nadine Fernandez said.

“When you have small kids, you have to have the things to survive at your house if you can’t get out for a couple days,” Becky Paland added.