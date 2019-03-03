CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Max Strus had a career-high 43 points as DePaul topped St. John’s 92-83 on Sunday.

Femi Olujobi had 23 points and 10 rebounds for DePaul (14-13, 6-10 Big East Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jaylen Butz added eight rebounds.

After falling behind 42-33 at the half, DePaul outscored St. John’s 59-41 in the second half to earn the 9-point victory. The Blue Demons’ 59 second-half points were a season best for the team.

Shamorie Ponds was impressive, scoring 29 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Red Storm from slipping to 8-9 in Big East play. Marvin Clark II added 13 points. LJ Figueroa also had 13 points in the loss.

St. John’s continues their “Jekyll and Hyde” season as Chris Mullin’s squad adds another ugly conference loss to their NCAA Tournament resume. The Red Storm started the year 12-0. They’ve won both games against Big East leader Marquette and defeated conference powerhouse Villanova two weeks ago. That’s the good.

Here’s the bad. That same team, that now sits at 20-10 on the year, has also lost five of their six games against the bottom three teams in the Big East – Butler, Providence, and DePaul.

The Blue Demons improve to 2-0 against the Red Storm on the season. DePaul defeated then-No. 24 St. John’s 79-71 on Jan. 12. DePaul plays Georgetown at home on Wednesday.

St. John’s finishes out the regular season against Xavier on the road on Saturday.

